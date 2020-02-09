UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fighting In Southwest Cameroon Disrupts Voting

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 10:50 PM

Fighting in southwest Cameroon disrupts voting

Yaoundé, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Fighting between government troops and anglophone separatists in parts of southwest Cameroon Sunday disrupted voting in legislative and municipal elections, local officials and other sources said.

The authorities issued no details on casualties.

Sunday's clash was in Muyuka, a rebel stronghold in Northwest region, although fighting takes place almost daily in both English-speaking regions: Northwest and Southwest, which border Nigeria.

"There were exchanges of fire between separatists and soldiers," said a witness contacted by telephone." An election committee official who asked not to be named told AFP: "I called our superior in Muyuka and he said that there had been shooting early this morning, but that the situation was calm now and the electors were voting." But an opposition candidate in the region, who also requested anonymity, said: "The secessionists and the soldiers clashed. There was no election." Speaking by phone, a senior member of a non-governmental organisation in the region said the shooting had started early in the morning and continued until at least 11:00 am.

And a senior official in the region's administrative acknowledged that "there was practically no way of voting" in Muyuka.

There had also been shooting at Buea, the main town in Southwest region and in Kuma in the same region, he added. But he thought it was mainly to warn off the rebel fighters and avoid a battle, she added.

She too asked not to be identified.

Turnout in the troubled anglophone regions of Cameroon has been very weak, according to AFP's correspondents at Buea, which has seen the least of the recent fighting.

The three-year conflict between anglophone forces seeking to break away from French-speaking Cameroon has claimed more than 3,000 moves and forced more than 700,000 local people to flee their homes.

The separatists, who declared independence from Cameroon in 2017, had made it clear that they would disrupt the elections.

Related Topics

Election Fire Buea Same Independence Superior Cameroon Nigeria Border Sunday 2017 From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler opens summit of Jebel Jais for adventure

24 minutes ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses UAE&#039 ..

24 minutes ago

UAE gains global recognition of national standards ..

53 minutes ago

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed officially opens the ..

1 hour ago

Al Ain Zoo offers behind-the-scenes visit to rhino ..

2 hours ago

Telecommunications subscribers hit 23.64 million i ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.