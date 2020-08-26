UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fighting Mosquito-borne Diseases... With Mosquitoes

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 11:00 PM

Fighting mosquito-borne diseases... with mosquitoes

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :For decades, researchers have scratched their heads over how to combat deadly mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue fever.

But could the solution come from producing mosquitoes? The French company InnovaFeed, specialised in the production of insects to feed livestock, is partnering with the Australian research World Mosquito Program (WMP) to develop what it says is the first industrial-level production of mosquitoes.

These mosquitoes can then be modified and sent into wild populations in order to keep numbers down.

As infection rates of illnesses carried by mosquitoes increase, companies and researchers are racing to develop effective means of controlling the blood-sucking creatures' population.

Dengue cases have multiplied by eight in the past two decades, going from 500,000 cases in 2000 to 4,2 million in 2019.

In most cases, dengue provokes a fever, nausea and muscle and joint pains, but it can become deadly if it provokes internal bleeding or attacks vital organs.

Dengue and zika virus are genuine problems for France as there have been major outbreaks in recent years at its overseas territories in the Indian Ocean, Pacific and South America.

"The idea is to help cities on a large scale, with several million people," cofounder of InnovaFeed Aude Guo told AFP.

Related Topics

India World Dengue France Company 2019 From Million

Recent Stories

PPP fails to deliver in consecutive 3 tenures in S ..

15 minutes ago

UN Has No Update on Resuming Syrian Constitutional ..

15 minutes ago

Turkey, US Conduct Joint Exercise in E.Mediterrane ..

15 minutes ago

UAE consumer prices down 2.36 pct YoY

34 minutes ago

All DHQs, THQs be upgraded with required health fa ..

15 minutes ago

Two killed in separate road accidents

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.