Fighting mosquito-borne diseases... with mosquitoes

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :For decades, researchers have scratched their heads over how to combat deadly mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue fever.

But could the solution come from producing mosquitoes? The French company InnovaFeed, specialised in the production of insects to feed livestock, is partnering with the Australian research World Mosquito Program (WMP) to develop what it says is the first industrial-level production of mosquitoes.

These mosquitoes can then be modified and sent into wild populations in order to keep numbers down.

As infection rates of illnesses carried by mosquitoes increase, companies and researchers are racing to develop effective means of controlling the blood-sucking creatures' population.

Dengue cases have multiplied by eight in the past two decades, going from 500,000 cases in 2000 to 4,2 million in 2019.

In most cases, dengue provokes a fever, nausea and muscle and joint pains, but it can become deadly if it provokes internal bleeding or attacks vital organs.

Dengue and zika virus are genuine problems for France as there have been major outbreaks in recent years at its overseas territories in the Indian Ocean, Pacific and South America.

"The idea is to help cities on a large scale, with several million people," cofounder of InnovaFeed Aude Guo told AFP.