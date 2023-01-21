UrduPoint.com

Fighting On Ukraine Southern Front 'sharply' Increases

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Fighting on Ukraine southern front 'sharply' increases

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Fighting has "sharply increased" in the southern Ukraine region of Zaporizhzhia, where the front has been largely stagnant for months, a senior Moscow-installed official in the area said Friday.

"In the direction of Zaporizhzhia, the intensity of military activity has sharply increased," the official, Vladimir Rogov, said on the Telegram social media platform.

Both Rogov and the Russian army said Moscow's forces had seized the village of Lobkove, around 50 kilometres (30 miles) south of the Ukrainian-held regional capital, also called Zaporizhzhia.

"Lobkove is ours," Rogov said.

He added that Russian forces had fired at Ukrainian positions with "tanks, mortar and artillery" in a dozen villages in the region.

The Ukrainian army said Friday that "more than 20 settlements" had been attacked.

Rogov had announced Thursday a "local offensive" in the region near the town of Orikhiv.

He told the Russian state-run TASS news agency on Friday that this was "not yet the storming" of the town, which lies southeast of Zaporizhzhia, but that fighting had reached its suburbs.

"Hills have been taken that determine fire control over Orikhiv and other settlements," he said.

The front in southern Ukraine has been considerably quieter recently than in the east, with Moscow withdrawing from the major city of Kherson in November.

Ukrainian military spokeswoman Natalia Gumenyuk told local media that fighting along the southern frontline was "difficult", including in Zaporizhzhia.

