Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Gunfire and explosions rocked Sudan's capital Monday in the leadup to a one-week humanitarian ceasefire after a series of previous truce announcements were all violated by warring generals.

The United States and Saudi Arabia on Sunday said the ceasefire agreed between the rivals would take effect at 9:45 pm (1945 GMT) Monday to enable humanitarian assistance to civilians.

"Fighter jets are bombing our neighbourhood," Khartoum resident Mahmoud Salah el-Din told AFP.

Unlike truces previously announced, the US and Saudi said this one is different because it was "signed by the parties" and will be supported by a "ceasefire monitoring mechanism".

Battles began on April 15 between the army, led by Sudan's de facto leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces commanded by Burhan's former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

According to the seven-page agreement released by the US, warring sides were to use the two days before it takes effect Monday night to "inform their respective forces" about it and "instruct them to comply.

" But for the 37th consecutive day, residents of the capital reported hearing air strikes and anti-aircraft fire.

"Fighting and troop movements have continued even today, despite a commitment by both sides not to pursue military advantage before the ceasefire takes effect," Volker Perthes, the UN's envoy to Sudan, told the United Nations Security Council.

While government forces control the skies they have few men on the ground in the centre of Khartoum, where RSF are on the streets.

"We have seen no sign that the Rapid Support Forces are preparing to withdraw from the streets," said Salah el-Din, the Khartoum resident.

Around 1,000 people have been killed in five weeks of violence that have plunged the already poverty-stricken country deeper into humanitarian crisis.

More than one million have been uprooted, including in excess of 250,000 who have fled across Sudan's borders, fuelling concerns for regional stability.