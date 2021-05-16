Fighting resumes in southern Afghanistan as ceasefire ends: officials

Kandahar, Afghanistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Fighting between the Taliban and Afghan government forces resumed Sunday in the restive southern province of Helmand, officials said, ending a three-day ceasefire agreed by the warring sides to mark Eid al-Fitr holiday.

The two sides clashed on the outskirts of Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand, which had seen intense fighting since May 1 after the US military began its final withdrawal from Afghanistan, an Afghan military spokesman and a local official said.

"The Taliban and government forces in Helmand clashed as the ceasefire ended," Attaullah Afghan, head of the Helmand provincial council, told AFP.