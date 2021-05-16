UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fighting Resumes In Southern Afghanistan As Ceasefire Ends: Officials

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 11:00 AM

Fighting resumes in southern Afghanistan as ceasefire ends: officials

Kandahar, Afghanistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Fighting between the Taliban and Afghan government forces resumed Sunday in the restive southern province of Helmand, officials said, ending a three-day ceasefire agreed by the warring sides to mark Eid al-Fitr holiday.

The two sides clashed on the outskirts of Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand, which had seen intense fighting since May 1 after the US military began its final withdrawal from Afghanistan, an Afghan military spokesman and a local official said.

"The Taliban and government forces in Helmand clashed as the ceasefire ended," Attaullah Afghan, head of the Helmand provincial council, told AFP.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Lashkar Gah May Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 162.12 million

16 minutes ago

Local Press: Our children are battling their own h ..

31 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

FDI inflows into UAE jumped over 44.2 % to 19.88 b ..

10 hours ago

Emirates Red Crescent starts first phase of COVID ..

13 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Rul ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.