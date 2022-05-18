Fighting rocks Libya capital for hours after rival PM enters city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tripoli, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :The capital of war-battered Libya was rocked by fighting between backers of two rival administrations for several hours Tuesday, threatening renewed chaos in the oil-rich North African country.

The side backed by an eastern-based military strongman then pulled out of the western city of Tripoli, citing the "security and safety of citizens", as the United Nations and European Union launched urgent appeals for calm.

There were no immediate reports of casualties from the fighting that erupted before dawn, according to AFP correspondents.

Libya has been ruled by Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah, but he has been challenged by Fathi Bashagha, who was named as rival premier in February by the parliament in the country's eastern city of Tobruk and is backed by strongman Khalifa Haftar.