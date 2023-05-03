UrduPoint.com

Fighting To Save Venezuela's Orinoco Crocodile

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Fighting to save Venezuela's Orinoco Crocodile

Turmero, Venezuela, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Venezuela's Orinoco Crocodile is a fearsome beast, but its enormous size and sharp teeth were no match for humans who hunted them to the brink of extinction.

Millions were slaughtered in the 20th century, mainly for their skins, and today, only about 100 adult females are left in Venezuela, according to the country's Fudeci natural sciences foundation.

Known to scientists as Crocodylus intermedius, the enormous reptile is native to the Orinoco basin that Venezuela shares with Colombia.

It can grow to more than six meters (19.7 feet) in length and over 400 kilograms (882 Pounds), making it one of the largest crocodiles in the world.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, it is critically endangered, having suffered an 80-percent population reduction in just three generations in the early and mid-1900s.

More than 2.5 million Orinoco Crocodile skins were exported from Venezuela from 1931 to 1934, according to official Venezuelan figures.

Today, such trade is prohibited but the threat persists: the crocs are killed for their eggs and meat, and sometimes out of fear. And their habitat is ever shrinking and defiled by pollution.

Efforts that started in 1990 to breed new crocs in captivity have seen some 10,000 freed back into the Venezuelan wild.

But their numbers have not significantly increased.

"We do a part... to raise the animals and then release them, but after that it no longer depends on us, there has to be protection of these animals, surveillance, control, there has to be environmental education," conservationist Federico Pantin told AFP.

Related Topics

Century World Education Colombia Venezuela From Million

Recent Stories

e&amp; reports consolidated revenue of AED 13.0 bi ..

E&amp; reports consolidated revenue of AED 13.0 billion in Q1 2023

8 hours ago
 Sheraa sets stage for UAE&#039;s next generation o ..

Sheraa sets stage for UAE&#039;s next generation of entrepreneurs

8 hours ago
 Shurooq reveals new developments during their show ..

Shurooq reveals new developments during their showcase at ATM 2023

8 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Judicial Department discusses legal fram ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department discusses legal frameworks to protect environment ..

9 hours ago
 Number of Casualties of Internal Conflict in Sudan ..

Number of Casualties of Internal Conflict in Sudan Increases to 550 - Health Min ..

9 hours ago
 Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia Ask Other NATO States t ..

Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia Ask Other NATO States to Step Up Air Defense Support ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.