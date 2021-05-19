Fiji announces stringent measures to curb COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :-- Fiji announced on Wednesday night new tough measures in combating COVID-19 while reporting 11 new confirmed cases in the Pacific island country.

According to the Fijian Health Ministry, the new infections included six related to the cluster in Nausori, a town about 19 km northeast of the national capital Suva, and five household contacts of a previous case, who were held in a quarantine facility in Nausori.

On Wednesday, the Fijian government announced tougher measures and mandatory minimum parameters for safely operating essential businesses such as supermarkets, banks, and pharmacies amid more COVID-19 infections.

The Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport said any individual who directly or indirectly refuses or neglects to comply with the guidelines commits an offence and according to law, is liable to a fine of up to 10,000 Fijian Dollars (about 4,930 U.S. dollars) or imprisonment of up to 5 years, or both.

According to the new guidelines, businesses should ensure that all their employees and customers wear appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks and maintain two meters of physical distance at all times.

High-risk places, which include schools, gyms, cinemas, video gaming shops and cyber cafes, shall remain closed.

Taverns, bars, billiard shops, amusement arcades, hairdressers, barber shops, beauty and massage therapy venues, sauna and tattoo parlors are also among the businesses required to shut down.

Fiji has reported a total of 189 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 128 recoveries, 57 active cases and four deaths since it recorded its first confirmed case in March last year.

Suva and Nausori have been under a lockdown. The whole island of Viti Levu, Fiji's main island where Suva is located in, still maintains a curfew from 6:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. local time.