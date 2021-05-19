UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fiji Announces Stringent Measures To Curb COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

Fiji announces stringent measures to curb COVID-19

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :-- Fiji announced on Wednesday night new tough measures in combating COVID-19 while reporting 11 new confirmed cases in the Pacific island country.

According to the Fijian Health Ministry, the new infections included six related to the cluster in Nausori, a town about 19 km northeast of the national capital Suva, and five household contacts of a previous case, who were held in a quarantine facility in Nausori.

On Wednesday, the Fijian government announced tougher measures and mandatory minimum parameters for safely operating essential businesses such as supermarkets, banks, and pharmacies amid more COVID-19 infections.

The Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport said any individual who directly or indirectly refuses or neglects to comply with the guidelines commits an offence and according to law, is liable to a fine of up to 10,000 Fijian Dollars (about 4,930 U.S. dollars) or imprisonment of up to 5 years, or both.

According to the new guidelines, businesses should ensure that all their employees and customers wear appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks and maintain two meters of physical distance at all times.

High-risk places, which include schools, gyms, cinemas, video gaming shops and cyber cafes, shall remain closed.

Taverns, bars, billiard shops, amusement arcades, hairdressers, barber shops, beauty and massage therapy venues, sauna and tattoo parlors are also among the businesses required to shut down.

Fiji has reported a total of 189 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 128 recoveries, 57 active cases and four deaths since it recorded its first confirmed case in March last year.

Suva and Nausori have been under a lockdown. The whole island of Viti Levu, Fiji's main island where Suva is located in, still maintains a curfew from 6:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. local time.

Related Topics

Fine Suva Fiji March Commerce All From Government P

Recent Stories

French parliamentary delegation visits FNC

11 minutes ago

Govt displays preliminary model of an electronic v ..

22 minutes ago

FM -98 hosts webinar on 70th anniversary of Pak-Ch ..

22 minutes ago

In the last two months more than 15000 people have ..

23 minutes ago

US State Department to Present Report on Nord Stre ..

2 minutes ago

Palestine's Death Toll From Israeli Strikes on Gaz ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.