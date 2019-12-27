UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fiji Braces For Cyclone Sarai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 01:10 AM

Fiji braces for Cyclone Sarai

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Tropical Cyclone Sarai was brewing off the coast of Fiji Friday, threatening the plans of thousands of tourists who flock to the South Pacific island nation over the Christmas-New Year holiday period.

The Fiji Meteorological Service warned of "damaging gale force winds" and heavy rain with coastal flooding expected in many areas as the cyclone intensified.

It was expected to be a Category Two storm by the time it hit the main island of Viti Levu early Saturday with average winds of 65 kilometres per hour (40 miles per hour) and gusts of 90 kph.

The Fiji Disaster Management Office has activated its emergency shelters and issued a public advisory for people to have their "disaster kits" ready.

Many day cruises around the islands have been called off while Fiji Airways has cancelled several inter-island flights and flights to Australia and New Zealand.

Flights to the United States have been brought forward several hours to avoid the advancing cyclone.

In February 2016, 44 people were killed when Cyclone Winston destroyed tens of thousands of homes and causing an estimated US$1 billion in damage when it hit Fiji.

Related Topics

Storm Australia United States Fiji February 2016 Billion New Zealand

Recent Stories

Pervaiz Elahi for early completion of new Punjab A ..

1 hour ago

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan grieved over death of Ashr ..

1 hour ago

Inauguraton of Jalalpur Canal a project matter of ..

1 hour ago

Jalalpur Canal project costing Rs 45 billion to br ..

1 hour ago

Eastern-Based Libyan Administration Calls Turkey's ..

1 hour ago

Syria Begins Building Joint Syrian-Russian Oil Geo ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.