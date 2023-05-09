Fiji continues growth in digitally delivered services since 2005

SUVA, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :The digitally delivered services in Fiji have increased fourfold since 2005, rising 8.1 percent each year from 2005 to 2022, outpacing goods and other service exports.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) said on Tuesday that this is an industry that small economies can invest in to be part of the growth momentum in the Southeast Asia and Pacific region.

WTO Senior Statistician Barbara D'Andrea Adrian told Fiji Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) news that small economies like Fiji can take advantage of the regional growth momentum, as digitally delivered services currently account for 54 percent of global exports.

Sagufta Janif, executive director of Outsource Fiji, said the island nation has room to grow, but the absence of data protection laws and alternative cable landing stations are challenging Fiji's ability to fully penetrate the digital trade platforms.

Fiji's digital trade industry is valued at 238 million Fijian Dollars (around 107 million U.S. dollars).