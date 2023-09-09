Open Menu

Fiji Could Be Set For Sea Change In World Cup Fortunes

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2023 | 08:20 AM

Fiji could be set for sea change in World Cup fortunes

Bordeaux, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :Fiji have always been the great entertainers of rugby, the sport's equivalent of the Harlem Globetrotters, but at this Rugby World Cup two important developments suggest they could go far.

The extraordinary natural talent which has brought Fiji huge success on the Sevens stage -- two successive Olympic titles attests to that -- has secured lucrative contracts abroad for many of their players.

That, along with some of their best players being snapped up by Australia and New Zealand in the past -- to the chagrin of rugby-mad Fijians -- has led to a disconnection with their compatriots.

Now things might be changing.

On a competitive level, the Fijian Drua franchise being given a place in the Super Rugby competition beginning last year has ensured Fiji can retain far more homegrown talent.

Underlining this, nine of the matchday 23 for their World Cup opener with Wales play for Fijian Drua whereas in their 2019 pool match just three were based in Fiji.

Head coach Simon Raiwalui has engineered the second change, that of bringing the players and staff back to their roots and connecting with their compatriots.

"I think right from the beginning our focus has been where we're from, who we are and who we're playing for," said Raiwalui on Friday.

"We came in with a focus at the beginning of the campaign of reconnecting as a group, reconnecting to our people, reconnecting to who we are.

"We went back to a village environment without the comforts of staying in a five-star hotel, and things weren't always perfect but it was about us reconnecting to who we are." Raiwalui said one of his priorities when he filled the vacancy left by Vern Cotter, who surprisingly stepped down in February, was to bring back all the players from abroad so they could recall what life was like in Fiji.

"It's one of the beauties and challenges of Fiji rugby," said the 48-year-old former Test lock.

"You come from all over the world, playing overseas, so we brought in players from Europe, from Australia, Japan and Fiji, and it's a challenge to bring everyone together.

"As soon as I got the role it was what I envisaged us doing."

Related Topics

World Australia Europe Hotel Wales Japan Fiji February 2019 Olympics All From Best Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

Sharjah to launch seasonal influenza vaccination c ..

Sharjah to launch seasonal influenza vaccination campaign

7 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak meets Armenia FM; reiterates UA ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak meets Armenia FM; reiterates UAE&#039;s commitment to strengt ..

8 hours ago
 698 cases benefit from Zayed Higher Organisation f ..

698 cases benefit from Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination&#03 ..

9 hours ago
 Rugby World Cup kicks off as France faces key orga ..

Rugby World Cup kicks off as France faces key organisational test

9 hours ago
 Pakistani envoy to Belgium discusses scientific co ..

Pakistani envoy to Belgium discusses scientific collaboration

9 hours ago
 Pilot killed in UAE helicopter crash into sea

Pilot killed in UAE helicopter crash into sea

9 hours ago
Int'l Literacy Day marked with pledges to promote ..

Int'l Literacy Day marked with pledges to promote literacy

9 hours ago
 Crackdown against pilferers; 314 MEPCO officers tr ..

Crackdown against pilferers; 314 MEPCO officers transferred

9 hours ago
 Bilawal calls for lifting ban on development works ..

Bilawal calls for lifting ban on development works in Sindh until polls date ann ..

9 hours ago
 Illegal transformer used for electricity theft sei ..

Illegal transformer used for electricity theft seized in Thatta

9 hours ago
 Hot and dry weather likely in most parts of countr ..

Hot and dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD

9 hours ago
 Energy Minister stresses oil & gas exploration to ..

Energy Minister stresses oil & gas exploration to reduce import bill

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous