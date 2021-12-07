UrduPoint.com

Fiji Detects First Omicron Case At Border

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 08:20 AM

Fiji detects first Omicron case at border

Suva, Fiji, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Fiji has reported its first case of the Omicron Covid-19 variant, but the Pacific nation said it appeared to have been contained at the border and not reached the community.

Fiji's health department said in an update late Monday that Omicron was detected in two Fijian nationals who arrived from Nigeria via Hong Kong on November 25.

It said the pair were both fully vaccinated and had been in a border quarantine facility since their arrival because Nigeria was considered a high-risk "red zone" country.

"The indications are that we have averted community transmission at this time," Fiji health secretary James Fong said in a statement.

Two weeks after first being identified in South Africa, Omicron has now been found in about 40 countries around the world.

Fiji managed to eliminate Covid-19 for 12 months before a devastating second wave of the Delta variant earlier this year caused almost 700 deaths in the nation of one million.

But infections have dropped as the vaccination rate climbs over 90 percent, with 10 new cases and no deaths reported on Monday.

Fiji this week allowed the return of international tourists from selected "travel partner" countries, including some where Omicron is present.

Fong said finding the variant in border quarantine was "not unexpected, given how quickly it has spread worldwide".

Related Topics

World Red Zone Hong Kong South Africa Fiji Nigeria November Border From Million

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 7th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 7th December 2021

16 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Corporate Social Resp ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Corporate Social Responsibility policy

9 hours ago
 Russia, India Welcomed Preparation of Document Pro ..

Russia, India Welcomed Preparation of Document Promoting Investment in Shipbuild ..

8 hours ago
 PML-N hatching conspiracy for delaying Maryam case ..

PML-N hatching conspiracy for delaying Maryam case: Barrister Shahzad Akbar

8 hours ago
 Malik Adnan showed unprecedent bravery in Sialkot ..

Malik Adnan showed unprecedent bravery in Sialkot incident: Dr Shahbaz Gill

8 hours ago
 Brazil football club gives fans free tattoos

Brazil football club gives fans free tattoos

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.