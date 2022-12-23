UrduPoint.com

Fiji Govt Accused Of Stoking Fear To Stay In Power As Troops Deployed

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Fiji govt accused of stoking fear to stay in power as troops deployed

Suva, Fiji, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Fiji's opposition on Friday accused the government of sowing "fear and chaos" in a bid to stay in power, as the military deployed to the streets of the capital Suva.

AFP reporters witnessed a small number of military vehicles on patrol, a day after Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama announced their mobilisation to maintain "law and order".

The scene was otherwise calm with people going about last-minute Christmas shopping.

Former naval commander Bainimarama has led Fiji since a 2006 military putsch, and has refused to concede defeat following the elections on December 14.

The vote resulted in the opposition -- led by rival ex-coup leader and former prime minister Sitiveni "Rambo" Rabuka -- cobbling together enough seats to form a coalition government.

Bainimarama's allies have delayed a parliament sitting to nominate Rabuka as the next prime minister.

Meanwhile, Bainimarama has cited unsubstantiated reports of post-vote ethnic violence as a reason to deploy the military and "fulfil our duty" to keep Fiji safe.

Under Fiji's constitution, the military has broad powers to intervene in politics and has been involved in four coups in the last 35 years.

Many Fijians fear the government's claims of ethnic violence and the military deployment are a pretext for a "creeping coup".

Australia has warned tens of thousands of its citizens visiting Fiji on summer holidays "to avoid any post-election demonstrations, rallies and public gatherings, which could occur with little warning".

On Friday, Rabuka slammed the government for alleging that levels of racism have heightened after the election.

He said top government officials were "sowing fear and chaos" and "trying to set the nation alight along racial lines".

- '#FijiIsUnited' - Fiji, a nation of more than 300 South Pacific islands, has a large Indo-Fijian minority and intercommunal violence has been a problem in the past.

But, Rabuka claimed: "Senior police officials have confirmed to us that these stone-throwing claims targeting Indo-Fijians are fabrications." Some Fijians have turned to social media to rubbish claims of divisions and unrest.

Using the hashtag #FijiIsUnited, they posted images of themselves with friends of other ethnic groups, messages of solidarity and mundane photos as evidence that life continues as normal.

The Fiji police force number two, assistant commissioner Abdul Khan -- an Indo-Fijian -- abruptly resigned from the force, reportedly in protest at the government's actions.

While parliament has been delayed, Bainimarama's allies have worked to unpick the opposition's coalition agreement.

But members of the small Social Democratic Liberal Party on Friday resisted intense pressure to reverse their support for Rabuka and join a Bainimarama government.

Party leader Viliame Gavoka said a second party vote on the coalition on Friday was "very close", but again sided with Rabuka.

"Democracy has won, we observed the process to its fullest, we went into it fully committed to ensuring we have the best for this country," he said.

He added that parliament would be convened "shortly" to vote on the new government.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Protest Police Minority Law And Order Christmas Parliament Democracy Vote Social Media Holidays Vehicles Suva Fiji December From Government Agreement Best Top Opposition

Recent Stories

President calls for realizing full potential of tr ..

President calls for realizing full potential of trade with Greece

29 minutes ago
 Pervaiz Elahi approaches LHC challenging Governor' ..

Pervaiz Elahi approaches LHC challenging Governor's de-notification

37 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 December 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd December 2022

3 hours ago
 Sanjrani pledges materializing women's empowerment ..

Sanjrani pledges materializing women's empowerment dream

11 hours ago
 US Military Losing Personnel With Advanced Cyber S ..

US Military Losing Personnel With Advanced Cyber Skills, Training Inadequate - R ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.