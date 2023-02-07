SUVA,Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Fijian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica said on Tuesday that the government is working towards increasing transparency and accountability by investing in digital government that improves public trust.

According to the Fiji Broadcasting Corporation (FBC), Kamikamica said several initiatives are in place to grow the digital economy in Fiji, a Pacific island nation with around 900,000 people.

This includes the electronic profile which is a secure single sign-in portal whereby Fijians can access current and future innovative government e-services using a single set of credentials.

In addition, the government e-services can now be paid through credit or debit cards and Vodafone's M-PAiSA wallet.