Fiji Launches Learning Hub For Students As COVID-19 Pandemic Continues To Escalate

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 12:20 PM

Fiji launches learning hub for students as COVID-19 pandemic continues to escalate

SUVA, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Fiji's Ministry of education in partnership with Telecom Fiji Limited launched the LearningHUB to provide access to supplementary learning resources for students as businesses and schools remain closed amid COVID-19.

The learning hub comes in handy after Permanent Secretary for Health James Fong confirmed another 64 COVID-19 cases stemmed from the existing clusters on Monday.

Around 20 patients have recovered, with 515 active cases currently in isolation in Fiji.

The island nation has recorded a total of 751 cases, with 230 recoveries and four deaths due to COVID-19 so far.

The LearningHUB hosted on Telecom's cloud platform allows students, parents and teachers to access educational materials, according to a press release from the Department of Information on Tuesday.

Permanent Secretary for Education Anjeela Jokhan said they cannot predict how the situation evolves over the coming days.

"Initiatives such as these are meant to ensure that all possible efforts are made to provide educational resources available to Fijian students. We believe that no student should be disadvantaged."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

