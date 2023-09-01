Open Menu

Fiji Lead High Pacific Island Hopes At Rugby World Cup

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Fiji lead high Pacific island hopes at Rugby World Cup

Wellington, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Fiji head into the upcoming Rugby World Cup in France buoyed by their first-ever win over England and hoping to end a 16-year wait for a Pacific island nation to reach the knockout stage.

The Flying Fijians were the last team from the region to make the quarter-finals when they downed Wales in France before losing to eventual champions South Africa in 2007.

No team from the Pacific islands has ever reached the semis.

This will be the first World Cup since new eligibility rules allowed star players from the Pacific islands or any country, who had represented tier-one teams, to switch to play for their nations of heritage.

That change, combined with the strong form of Fiji and Samoa and a lop-sided draw, means hopes are high that the islanders could make a serious mark on the tournament.

Fiji, who have Wales in their sights again for their opening Pool C game on September 10, is the second-highest ranked team in the bottom half of the draw behind Argentina, with the top five countries in the world rankings on the other side.

They clinched a famous 30-22 victory over England at Twickenham in their final World Cup warm-up game to further raise hopes of a deep run.

Fiji have won four of their five games this year, beating Tonga, Japan, and Samoa to win the Pacific Nations Cup in August before losing a friendly to France.

"We are looking forward to a very tough match against Wales," said Fiji head coach Simon Raiwalui. "It's going to be a great game." Fiji is at an all-time high of seventh in the rankings, above all their Pool C rivals -- Australia, Wales, Georgia, and Portugal.

Raiwalui took charge of Fiji in February after New Zealander Vern Cotter left seven months before the World Cup.

The Fijians are renowned for their flair with ball in hand, but Raiwalui -- Australia's forwards coach at the 2019 World Cup -- has fine-tuned the pack and improved their playing structure.

"We've been together for seven or eight weeks and you can see the benefits," Raiwalui added.

Toulon center Waisea Nayacalevu captains a team packed with talent from the leading club competitions in England, France, and the southern hemisphere.

"This group of boys is different, the bond we have is quite special. If we want to make history, we have to work hard for each other," said Nayacalevu.

Related Topics

World Australia France Wales Argentina Portugal Tonga Georgia Japan South Africa Samoa Fiji February August September 2019 All From Top Coach

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2023

53 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2023

2 hours ago
 Interior Minister condemns suicide attack in JaniK ..

Interior Minister condemns suicide attack in JaniKhel Bannu

10 hours ago
 UN chief says he sent letter to Russian FM seekin ..

UN chief says he sent letter to Russian FM seeking to revive grain deal

10 hours ago
 ERC to organise &#039;Grace Preservation First Glo ..

ERC to organise &#039;Grace Preservation First Global Conference&#039; in Septem ..

11 hours ago
 Bayern to face Man Utd in Champions League group s ..

Bayern to face Man Utd in Champions League group stage, Newcastle draw PSG

11 hours ago
Protect world heritage sites to conserve biodivers ..

Protect world heritage sites to conserve biodiversity: UNESO

11 hours ago
 Religious affairs minister deliberates on new meas ..

Religious affairs minister deliberates on new measures introduced for pilgrims' ..

11 hours ago
 Judicial officers may not be appointed ROs: TLP su ..

Judicial officers may not be appointed ROs: TLP suggests

11 hours ago
 Nine soldiers embraced martyrdom after suicide bom ..

Nine soldiers embraced martyrdom after suicide bomber targeted military convoy i ..

11 hours ago
 Pathirana-inspired Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh in As ..

Pathirana-inspired Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh in Asia Cup

11 hours ago
 PEMRA Regional Office Lahore holds bidding for cab ..

PEMRA Regional Office Lahore holds bidding for cable television licence

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous