UrduPoint.com

Fiji Leader Bainimarama A No-show For Visit By Top US Diplomat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Fiji leader Bainimarama a no-show for visit by top US diplomat

Nadi, Fiji, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Fiji's prime minister failed to appear Saturday for the visit of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, leaving questions about his health to fester after going to Australia in January for cardiac surgery.

Frank Bainimarama, who has held power since a coup in 2000, was originally on Washington's schedule for a meeting with Blinken, the first secretary of state to visit the Pacific island nation in 37 years.

On a visit to underscore US commitment to the Pacific islands region, Blinken met instead with Fiji Acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Bainimarama, 67, is believed to be still recuperating in Melbourne, but no pictures of him have been released since his surgery was announced in mid-January.

The longest-serving leader in the Pacific Islands, he led a military government in 2000 and was installed as prime minister in 2007.

Bainimarama eventually won democratic elections in 2014 and 2018 and is expected to face reelection this year.

Blinken's visit was meant to highlight Washington's revived interest in the Pacific Island region, where, together with Australia, it wants to fend off strategic rival China's push to build footholds.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia China Washington Visit Melbourne Fiji January 2018 Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2022

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th Fe ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th February 2022

1 hour ago
 Mexico president vows no impunity for journalist m ..

Mexico president vows no impunity for journalist murder

10 hours ago
 Belgium to reopen late night drinking, but keeps C ..

Belgium to reopen late night drinking, but keeps Covid pass

10 hours ago
 Police arrest murder accused from Hatri

Police arrest murder accused from Hatri

10 hours ago
 Pandemic's 'acute phase' could end by midyear: WHO ..

Pandemic's 'acute phase' could end by midyear: WHO

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>