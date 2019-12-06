Fiji miss out on Dubai Sevens last-eight for first time

(@FahadShabbir)

Dubai, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Olympic champions Fiji failed to make the quarter-finals of the Dubai Sevens for the first time on Friday, agonisingly missing out on points difference in their pool.

Fiji finished third in Pool A behind France and Argentina despite all three sides winning two matches apiece to finish on seven points.

However, France ended top with a points difference which was one better than Argentina at +28 with Fiji on +14.

Fiji's hopes were dashed with a 24-21 loss to Argentina, who made the most of a yellow card handed out to Vilimoni Botitu with Matias Moroni scoring the winning try in the dying moments.

The defeat was also Fiji's first in the pool stages in Dubai since losing to England nine years ago.

Australia, defending Dubai champions New Zealand and South Africa were the other pool winners.

In Pool D, South Africa came from 14-0 down to see off England by 19-14.

Australia beat USA 24-12 to top Pool B, while New Zealand eased to a smooth 40-7 win over Samoa in Pool C.

Saturday's quarter-finals will see France face England, New Zealand take on the United States in a repeat of the 2018 final, South Africa tackle Argentina before Australia clash with Samoa.