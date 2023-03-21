UrduPoint.com

Fiji Needs To Focus On Sustainable Tourism

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Fiji needs to focus on sustainable tourism

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) --:Fiji's tourism sector should continue to focus on sustainable development amidst the accelerating problems brought about by climate change, Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Brent Hill said on Tuesday.

According to Fiji Broadcasting Corporation, Hill said that they will focus on development that promotes the island nation's natural environment to holidaymakers.

With the increasing number of visitors there will definitely be a lot of waste, he said, adding that this is why it is critical for those in the industry to ensure they play their part in keeping the environment clean.

"Fiji must ensure that our beautiful islands and our unique cultures are preserved for generations to come. We are stewards of this land and we offer what the demand trends are shaping into and to keep up with the challenging markets."

Related Topics

Fiji Market Industry

Recent Stories

ERC distributes 10,000 school bags to Syrian child ..

ERC distributes 10,000 school bags to Syrian children

7 minutes ago
 BISP Board approves new payment model for benefici ..

BISP Board approves new payment model for beneficiaries by opening accounts in b ..

28 minutes ago
 LHC grants protective bail to Imran Khan in two t ..

LHC grants protective bail to Imran Khan in two terrorism cases

2 hours ago
 President calls for paying attention towards IT in ..

President calls for paying attention towards IT industry in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Dana Gas’ Board recommends cash dividend of 4.5 ..

Dana Gas’ Board recommends cash dividend of 4.5 fils for H2 2022

3 hours ago
 UAE condemns statements by Israeli Minister of Fin ..

UAE condemns statements by Israeli Minister of Finance denying existence of Pale ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.