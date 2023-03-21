Fiji needs to focus on sustainable tourism

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) --:Fiji's tourism sector should continue to focus on sustainable development amidst the accelerating problems brought about by climate change, Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Brent Hill said on Tuesday.

According to Fiji Broadcasting Corporation, Hill said that they will focus on development that promotes the island nation's natural environment to holidaymakers.

With the increasing number of visitors there will definitely be a lot of waste, he said, adding that this is why it is critical for those in the industry to ensure they play their part in keeping the environment clean.

"Fiji must ensure that our beautiful islands and our unique cultures are preserved for generations to come. We are stewards of this land and we offer what the demand trends are shaping into and to keep up with the challenging markets."