Fiji, New Zealand reaffirm commitment to closer relations

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Fiji and New Zealand pledged on Thursday to further strengthen bilateral relations and to work together on issues of common interest.

According to a statement by the Fijian government, Fijian Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Sitiveni Rabuka and visiting New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta made the remarks during a bilateral meeting held in Nadi, Fiji's third largest city.

While describing Mahuta's visit as the symbol of warm relations and strengthened collaboration between Fiji and New Zealand, Rabuka also showed his appreciation to New Zealand for its continued support, including finance for climate action initiatives and general budget support, which was announced on Thursday.

"Fiji and New Zealand are traditional partners, (and) our friendship and cooperation continues to grow from strength to strength," he said, adding, "This timely assistance demonstrates New Zealand's unwavering support and commitment towards Fiji's national priorities."