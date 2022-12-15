UrduPoint.com

Fiji Opposition Calls For Halt To Election Count After 'anomaly'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 15, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Fiji opposition calls for halt to election count after 'anomaly'

Suva, Fiji, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Fiji's opposition on Thursday demanded counting stop in the coup-prone nation's bitterly fought general election, alleging serious "anomalies" that put the poll's legitimacy in doubt.

Fiji, a tropical archipelago of more than 300 islands in the South Pacific, held a general election Wednesday -- a vote seen as a test of the country's fledgling democracy.

Incumbent Frank Bainimarama, who seized power in a putsch 16 years ago, is challenged by former Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, a two-time coup leader nicknamed "Rambo".

Voting day passed without major incident, but the count was marred by a late-night glitch that hid the tally from public view for four hours.

Rabuka had led in the first batches of results, lifting supporters' hopes of victory and raising the prospect of the first peaceful transition of power in two decades.

But when the system was restored just before dawn on Thursday, he was trailing Bainimarama by a significant margin.

Rabuka said the system had been compromised and ongoing counting should be scrapped.

In a joint statement, four opposition leaders said the incident "called into serious question the integrity of the entire system".

Rabuka said he was also considering writing to the military to ensure the election was fair -- but sought to assure the country that there "will not be a coup".

"We will pursue every avenue available to us to make sure that the people are not denied their right of electing their government," Rabuka told AFP earlier.

As he spoke, Rabuka thumbed through a copy of Fiji's constitution, which gives the military broad licence to safeguard Fiji's "well-being" and intervene if necessary.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Democracy Vote Fiji From Government Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

PITB- PMI Organise ‘Life Changing Skills for Pro ..

PITB- PMI Organise ‘Life Changing Skills for Project Excellence’ Event

14 minutes ago
 FM thanks UN for solidarity with Pakistan for floo ..

FM thanks UN for solidarity with Pakistan for flood-hit areas

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan making desperate attempts to get NRO: M ..

Imran Khan making desperate attempts to get NRO: Marriyum

3 hours ago
 President Arif Alvi to grace PITB’s event ‘Pun ..

President Arif Alvi to grace PITB’s event ‘Punjab 3.0’ tomorrow (Friday- D ..

3 hours ago
 President Alvi, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi to meet to ..

President Alvi, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi to meet today

4 hours ago
 President, PM condemn suicide blast in North Wazir ..

President, PM condemn suicide blast in North Waziristan

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.