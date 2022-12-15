Fiji opposition calls for halt to election count after 'anomaly'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Suva, Fiji, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Fiji's opposition on Thursday demanded counting stop in the coup-prone nation's bitterly fought general election, alleging serious "anomalies" that put the poll's legitimacy in doubt.

Fiji, a tropical archipelago of more than 300 islands in the South Pacific, held a general election Wednesday -- a vote seen as a test of the country's fledgling democracy.

Incumbent Frank Bainimarama, who seized power in a putsch 16 years ago, is challenged by former Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, a two-time coup leader nicknamed "Rambo".

Voting day passed without major incident, but the count was marred by a late-night glitch that hid the tally from public view for four hours.

Rabuka had led in the first batches of results, lifting supporters' hopes of victory and raising the prospect of the first peaceful transition of power in two decades.

But when the system was restored just before dawn on Thursday, he was trailing Bainimarama by a significant margin.

Rabuka said the system had been compromised and ongoing counting should be scrapped.

In a joint statement, four opposition leaders said the incident "called into serious question the integrity of the entire system".

Rabuka said he was also considering writing to the military to ensure the election was fair -- but sought to assure the country that there "will not be a coup".

"We will pursue every avenue available to us to make sure that the people are not denied their right of electing their government," Rabuka told AFP earlier.

As he spoke, Rabuka thumbed through a copy of Fiji's constitution, which gives the military broad licence to safeguard Fiji's "well-being" and intervene if necessary.