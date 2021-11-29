Fiji PM says 50 peacekeepers headed to crisis-hit Solomon Islands

(@FahadShabbir)

Honiara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Fiji will deploy 50 troops to an Australian-led peacekeeping force in the Solomon Islands following anti-government rioting that razed parts of the capital Honiara, Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said Monday.

"Out of concern for the safety and well-being of our Pacific sisters and brothers in the Solomon Islands, 50 Fijian troops will dispatch to Honiara tomorrow as part of reinforced platoon embedded with Australian force elements to help maintain peace and security," the Fijian leader tweeted.