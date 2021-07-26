Fiji police deploy after detaining opposition leaders

Suva, Fiji, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Fijian police vowed Monday to "come down hard" on any civil unrest, after briefly detaining seven opposition lawmakers over sensitive land ownership issues.

Police said they had increased their presence in major towns and cities to curb one of the world's fastest-growing coronavirus outbreaks, which has overwhelmed hospitals and killed at least 186 people.

But political tensions are soaring in the coup-prone nation over planned land reforms.

On Sunday police detained a group of lawmakers -- including former prime minister Sitiveni Rabuka, who led two military coups that shook Fiji in 1987 -- for several hours.

The lawmakers had voiced opposition to the reforms, which would change the way native land ownership is managed.

On the island of Viti Levu, where most of Fiji's 900,000 people live, police were staffing checkpoints and enforcing a curfew.

- 'A sensitive subject' - Around 87 percent of land in Fiji is owned by native landowning groups.

Land ownership and tensions between indigenous Fijians and the large Indo-Fijian minority are long-running issues that helped propel the 1987 coup, as well as one in 2000.

The land bill is expected to be discussed in parliament in the coming days.

In a statement, police vowed to "come down hard on any person or group that tries to cause instability and civil unrest".

"We acknowledge that land is a sensitive subject for many Fijians, however we reiterate that freedom of speech and expression comes with responsibilities and people need to be cautious about comments that are aimed at inciting civil unrest," the police warned.

The land reforms were proposed by the government of current prime minister Frank Bainimarama, who led a military coup in 2006 and has led the country for most of the time since.

Bainimarama has shied away from nationwide lockdowns to tackle the coronavirus crisis, instead urging sometimes-sceptical Fijians to get vaccinated.

The pandemic has battered tourism, Fiji's major industry, as visitors from neighbouring Australia and New Zealand are barred from travelling overseas.

A quarantine breach in April unleashed the highly contagious Delta variant on Fiji, ending a year without community transmission.