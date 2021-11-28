UrduPoint.com

Fiji Ready To Fight Against New COVID-19 Variant

SUVA, Nov. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) --:Fiji's Health Minister Ifereimi Waqainabete said Fiji's internal and external measures are in place to mitigate the effects of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron.

Public health safety measures and vaccination are vital in the continuous fight against the deadly virus, he said.

According to a statement issued by the health ministry late Sunday, the Fijian government has strengthened entry restrictions for incoming travelers from "red list" countries including several southern African states in response to the new COVID-19 variant.

The minister said Fiji has installed stricter pre-departure protocols for more countries.

The Fijian government will maintain entry conditions for tourism arrivals from "travel partner" countries, including full vaccination with an approved COVID-19 vaccine, a negative COVID-19 PCR test result taken 72 hours prior to departure and a two-night stay in a certified hotel. It also includes an additional COVID-19 test on the second day after arrival.

