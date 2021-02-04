Fiji reaffirms commitment to climate action momentum

SUVA, Feb. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :South Pacific island nation Fiji reaffirmed on Thursday its commitment to the climate action momentum.

Speaking at the virtual forum on the 5th anniversary of the Paris Agreement, Sendai Framework and the Nansen initiative, Fiji's Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said that the global efforts to cut emissions, prepare for disasters, and manage displaced people are all inter-connected; none can succeed without the others, that is why all of those issues sit at the heart of Fiji's climate action agenda.

He said the Paris Agreement, the Nansen initiative and Sendai Framework together with the global commitments promise humanity a better future, and five years from their adoptions, it is crucial to collectively reflect on the progress and best way forward.

Reaffirming Fiji's commitment to climate actions, the prime minister said, "We pledge to achieve economy-wide net-zero emissions by 2050, and that commitment will soon be legislated through a ground-breaking climate change bill. Our National Adaptation Plan maps out a multi-billion-dollar effort to strengthen our climate resilience." "Our commitment to plant 30 million trees and sustainably manage every square kilometer of our ocean by 2030 could very well mean Fiji becomes a carbon-negative society in the not-too-distant future. And our rapidly-strengthening disaster readiness has led Fiji to become the first nation to achieve Target E of the Sendai Framework.

" He said the island nation has also begun establishing its own transparent and inclusive processes for managing climate-induced relocation.

"We have identified at least 43 communities that need to be relocated to higher ground due to worsening climate impacts, with six moved already. We have developed and launched the Planned Relocation Guidelines to give affected communities a powerful voice in where, when, and how they are relocated, and ensure that they have clear-income generating opportunities available. And we have launched a Climate Relocation Trust Fund to put badly-needed resources behind that effort." The prime minister said working in solidarity to initiate innovative actions is crucial in maintaining the momentum to tackle the challenges posed by climate change.

Fiji, which has a population of around 900,000, is one of the victims of the climate change. Since 1993, Fiji has recorded a 6 millimeter increase in its sea level per year, larger than the global average and villages have been relocated as a result of rising sea levels. According to Fiji's National Climate Change Policy, global sea level changes will more than double by the end of the century.

Fiji is also the first country to ratify the Paris Agreement as well as the first small island state to lead the climate negotiations as president of the 23rd Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP23).