Fiji Receives Chinese Material Assistance For Weathering Cyclone Season

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 03:20 PM

SUVA, Dec. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Fiji on Tuesday received a batch of materials in assistance offered by China to help the South Pacific island nation weather its cyclone season which runs annually between November and April.

The assistance items include electricity generators, water purifiers, first aid kits, sanitary napkins, non-woven bags, and solar lamps, among others.

The donation is from All-China Women's Federation (ACWF) to Fiji's Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation.

At a handover ceremony held here on Tuesday, Chinese Ambassador to Fiji, Qian Bo, said that as a good friend and strategic partner, China always supports Fiji in its difficult times, citing timely donations in disaster relief in the wake of tropical cyclones Yasa in 2020 and Ana in 2021.

Various Chinese communities, organizations and enterprises in Fiji have joined the local societies in their rebuilding efforts after tropical cyclones, Qian added.

He said China will continue to support Fiji in its efforts to accelerate response to COVID-19 outbreaks, achieve sustainable and resilient economic recovery and address climate challenges.

On the same occasion, Fiji's Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Veena Bhatnagar, thanked China, especially the All-China Women's Federation, for the donation to help Fiji gear up for the cyclone season.

She stressed the long-standing good relations between Fiji and China, saying China has provided support to her country for many times, especially when Fiji is faced with a crisis.

In recent years, Fiji has been badly hit by tropical cyclones, which caused extensive damages.

Fiji's meteorological authorities have forecast three tropical cyclones in the current cyclone season, with the first to come by late December and the other two possible severe cyclones.

