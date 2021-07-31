Fiji records 1,121 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) --:Fiji reported 1,121 new COVID-19 cases for the last 24 hours and six more deaths from Thursday to Friday, according to health officials on Saturday.

Permanent Secretary for Health James Fong said 241 cases were from the Western side of Viti Levu and 880 cases from four provinces on the central side of the main island.

With 21,707 active cases now, the country has recorded a total of 29,781 cases and 7,705 recoveries. There have been 238 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji and the seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths per day is eight.

There are currently 294 COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital, with 56 of them in severe condition and 11 in critical condition.

Fong said a total of 6,289 individuals were screened and 655 swabbed at the stationary screening clinics in the last 24 hours