Fiji records 266 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

Sun 27th June 2021 | 04:10 PM

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Fiji recorded 266 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health on Saturday.

Ministry of Health permanent secretary James Fong said 265 new cases are from the Lami-Suva-Nausori Containment Zone while one is from Nadi, Fiji's third largest city.

Meanwhile, 61 more patients recovered since the last update, and the country now has 2,568 active cases.

Fiji has recorded 3,259 COVID-19 cases and 13 related deaths during the latest outbreak that started in April. The country's total caseload stands at 3,329.

As many as 145,053 samples have been tested since the latest outbreak in April, while 187,914 samples have been tested since testing began in early 2020.

