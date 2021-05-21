UrduPoint.com
Fiji Records 5 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 01:30 PM

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :-- Fiji reported on Friday five new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 195 in the Pacific island nation.

According to the Fijian Health Ministry, the new cases were members of one household in Nasinu, a town near Fiji's capital city of Suva, and they all have been under home quarantine following the discovery of that coronavirus cluster last week.

Permanent Secretary for the Health Ministry James Fong said that the health authorities are sure that more cases are present in the Fijian community.

Through widespread compliance to Fiji's existing health guidelines over the pandemic, Fiji can break the new chains of transmission even as new cases are detected, and eventually make lessened restriction on people's movement and greater economic activity possible, he added.

Meanwhile, Fiji's Ministry of education said Friday that all schools across the country will remained closed until June 21.

Fiji has so far reported 129 recoveries and four deaths from COVID-19 since recording its first confirmed case in March last year.

Currently, like Fiji's major cities of Lautoka and Nadi, Suva and Nausori, a town about 19 km northeast of Suva, also have been under a lockdown. Viti Levu, Fiji's main island where Suva is located, still maintains a curfew islandwide from 6:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. every day.

