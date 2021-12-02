Fiji reopens to foreign tourists after 20-month COVID-19 closure

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUVA, Dec. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) --:Hundreds of tourists arrived in Fiji on Wednesday with the reopening of the country's international borders after a 20-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was a moment thousands of Fijians have been waiting for since COVID-19 triggered the closure of borders for almost two years.

Fiji's Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed Khaiyum together with key stakeholders were among the welcoming delegation at the Nadi International Airport in Fiji's third largest city on the western side of Viti Levu, the main island.

Khaiyum said as the planes arrived, a lot of Fijians have returned to work and there is a real buzz of activity in the country.

He said the rest of the world is also opening up and Fiji needed to ensure it remains the destination of choice.

Fiji Airways Managing Director and CEO Andre Viljoen said the airline and the nation have been working hard since March last year to prepare for the return of tourists.