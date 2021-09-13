Fiji reports 127 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Fiji's Ministry of Health and Medical Services reported 127 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths on Monday.

Permanent secretary for Health James Fong said among the new cases, 83 are from the Western Division, 36 from the Central Division of Viti Levu and eight from Kadavu island.

There have been 12 new recoveries since the last update, and the number of active cases now stands at 12,925.

A total of 49,043 cases have been recorded since the latest outbreak that started in April this year, and the total number of cases in the country is 49,113, with 538 deaths and 35,284 recoveries.

There are currently 117 COVID-19 patients being treated in hospital, including 12 in severe condition and three in critical condition.

Fong said 569,958 adults in Fiji have received their first doses of the vaccine and 342,191 have received their second doses.

This means that 97.2 percent of the target population have received at least one dose and 58.3 percent are now fully vaccinated.