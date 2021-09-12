UrduPoint.com

Fiji Reports 128 New COVID-19 Cases, No New Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 04:40 PM

Fiji reports 128 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Suva, Sept. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) --:Fiji's Ministry of Health reported 128 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths from the coronavirus epidemic on Sunday.

Permanent Secretary for the health ministry James Fong said 90 of the new cases were recorded in the Western Division and 38 in the Central Division of Viti Levu.

There have been 173 new recoveries reported since the last update.

Of the 12,814 active cases currently, Fong said 1,474 are recorded in the Central Division, 11,043 in the Western Division, two in Vanua Levu and 295 in Kadavu.

Official data show there have been 48,916 coronavirus infections confirmed during the outbreak that started in April 2021, 48,986 in total in the Pacific island country since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 35,272 recoveries so far.

The death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic has risen to 535 in Fiji, including 533 recorded during the current outbreak.

Fong said there are currently 127 COVID-19 patients being treated in hospitals, with four of them in critical condition.

According to the official, 569,931 adults in Fiji have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 341,679 have received their second dose, indicating 97.1 percent of the country's target population have received at least one dose and 58.2 percent are fully vaccinated.

