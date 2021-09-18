UrduPoint.com

Fiji reports 161 new COVID-19 cases

SUVA, Sept. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Fiji reported 161 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths on Saturday.

Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Health and Medical Services James Fong said 101 cases were detected from the Western Division, 56 from the Central Division of Viti Levu and four from Kadavu.

There have now been 566 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 564 of them reported during the outbreak that started in April this year.

Fong said Kadavu recorded five new cases, three new cases for Malolo Island and 30 new cases on Naviti Island.

There are 12,985 active cases in Fiji and 1,230 of them are in the central division.

Fong said 9,880 cases have been registered in Fiji since the first case was confirmed in March 2020.

