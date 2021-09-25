Fiji reports 161 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

SUVA, Sept. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Fiji on Saturday reported 161 new cases of COVID-19 and six more deaths from the pandemic, bringing the total tally to 50,701 with 590 deaths.

Permanent secretary for the Health Ministry James Fong said an additional 84 recoveries from the coronavirus epidemic were recorded in the Pacific island country, bringing the total number of recoveries to 36,608.

There have been 50,631 confirmed cases reported during the coronavirus outbreak that started in April 2021, including 588 deaths, according to Fong.

According to Fong, out of the 13,067 active cases currently in Fiji, 98 patients are being treated in hospitals.

Fong said 590,881 adults in Fiji have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccines, representing a revised vaccination coverage rate of 95.6 percent for adults, and 425,120 have received their second dose, or 68.8 percent of Fiji's adult population.

In Fiji 17,996 children have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccines, showed the latest data.