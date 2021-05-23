UrduPoint.com
Fiji Reports 18 More COVID-19 Cases, 224 In Total

Sun 23rd May 2021 | 10:50 AM

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Fiji confirmed on Sunday 18 more positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 224 in the Pacific island nation.

According to the Fijian Health Ministry, there are 10 cases from two related families in Nausori, a town about 19 km northeast of capital city of Suva, four cases are from a household in Suva and two cases from a household in Nasinu, a town near Suva.

The Permanent Secretary for the Health Ministry James Fong said that a number of recent cases acknowledged that they did not observe proper physical distancing as they moved about the community and attended social events such as grog parties.

He urged Fijians not to let their guard down and adhere to health protocols and movement restrictions.

Fiji now has had 134 recoveries, 86 active cases and four deaths since the island nation recorded its first confirmed case in March last year.

Currently, like Fiji's major cities of Lautoka and Nadi, Suva and Nausori also have been under a lockdown. Viti Levu, Fiji's main island where Suva is located, still maintains a curfew islandwide from 6:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. every day.

