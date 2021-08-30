Fiji reports 184 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

SUVA, Aug. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Fiji has reported 184 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 more deaths on Monday.

Fiji's Permanent Secretary for Health James Fong also reported 11 more positive cases in Kadavu, taking the total to 175 active cases on the island.

Fong said of the 184 cases, 133 cases were reported from the Western Division, 40 cases from the Central Division of Viti Levu and 11 cases from the Eastern Division.

He also reported that of the 10 deaths, seven were from the Western Division and three from the Central Division.

Five of the cases were deaths at home.

Fong said there are now 19,463 active cases with 9,058 active cases in the Central Division, 10,225 active cases in the Western Division, five active cases in Vanua Levu and 175 active cases in Kadavu.

There have been 46,141 cases recorded during the outbreak that started in April 2021 and a total of 46,211 cases recorded in Fiji since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 25,951 recoveries.