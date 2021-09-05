Fiji reports 200 new COVID-19 cases

SUVA, Sept. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) --:Fiji's Ministry of Health recorded 200 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths on Sunday.

Fiji's Permanent Secretary for Health James Fong said that there have been 13 new recoveries since the last update, which means that there are now 16,537 active cases.

Fiji recorded a total of 47,709 cases since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 30,345 recoveries.

A total of 508 deaths have been registered due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 506 deaths recorded during the outbreak that started in April.

Fong said 566,128 adults in Fiji have received their first dose of vaccine and 298,834 have received the second dose. This means that 96.5 percent of the target population have received at least one dose and 50.9 percent are now fully vaccinated.