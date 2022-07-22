UrduPoint.com

Fiji Reports 228 New COVID-19 Cases In 3 Days

Published July 22, 2022

Fiji reports 228 new COVID-19 cases in 3 days

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) APP):Fiji has reported 228 new cases of COVID-19 over the past three days.

Fiji's Ministry of Health confirmed that of the 228 new COVID-19 cases recorded since Tuesday, 74 cases were reported in the central part of Fiji, 122 cases in the western part and 32 cases in the northern part, according to Fiji Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) on Friday.

Fiji's Permanent Secretary for Health James Fong said that they need to escalate community-wide adoption of COVID-19 safety measures together with immunization.

The ministry expressed the hope that 80 percent of the eligible people aged 18 years and above can get their booster shots.

As of Thursday, a total of 150,479 or 48 percent of booster-eligible people in Fiji have so far received their third dose while 14,843 people have been administered the fourth dose.

Fiji has recently brought back many COVID-19 safety measures in hospitals, health centers and other workplaces due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Schools around Fiji have also been asked to reinforce COVID-19 safety measures as students returned to school for another term on Monday.

Fiji, with a population of around 900,000, has recorded more than 66,000 COVID-19 cases with 870 deaths since March 2020 when it recorded its first confirmed case.

