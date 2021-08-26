UrduPoint.com

Fiji Reports 255 New COVID-19 Cases, Six More Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 09:20 AM

SUVA, Aug. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Fiji reported 255 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths on Thursday.

Fiji's Permanent Secretary for Health James Fong said 138 cases were from the Western Division and 117 cases from the Central Division on Viti Levu.

A total of 53 new recoveries were recorded and the active cases in the country now stand at 19,107.

Around 9,717 active cases are in the Central Division, 9,254 in the Western Division, 17 in Malolo Island, one in Vanua Levu, and 135 in Kadavu.

Fiji has recorded a total of 44,745 infections, among which 44,675 were reported in the latest outbreak that started in April this year, and the recoveries stood at 24,908.

Fong said the death toll reached 459, with 457 recorded during the latest outbreak.

There are currently 242 patients treated in hospitals with 44 in severe condition and eight in critical condition.

Fong said 93.3 percent of the target population in Fiji have received at least one dose of vaccines and 41.9 percent have been fully vaccinated.

A nationwide curfew from 7:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. local time has been imposed.

