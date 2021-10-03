Fiji reports 38 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

SUVA, Oct. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) --:Fiji's Health Ministry on Sunday reported 38 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one new death from the pandemic, bringing the total tally to 51,168 cases with 632 deaths.

Permanent Secretary for the Health Ministry James Fong said 20 new recoveries were reported since the last update, taking the total number of recoveries from the coronavirus epidemic in the Pacific island country to 37,168.

There have been 51,098 COVID-19 cases recorded in the outbreak beginning April, including 630 deaths.

There are currently 12,875 active cases recorded in Fiji, including 77 hospitalized patients, according to the minister.

Fong said that to date, 593,042 adults in Fiji have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 460,081 have received their second dose, adding that 17,996 children have received their first dose.