Fiji reports 43 more COVID-19 cases

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Fiji has reported 43 more COVID-19 cases in recent days.

Of the 43 new cases reported since Tuesday, 24 were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to reports from the Fijivillage news website on Friday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Fiji has surpassed 64,000 since March 2020 when the island nation reported its first confirmed COVID-19 case.

Fiji has so far reported a total of 863 COVID-19 related deaths since March 2020.