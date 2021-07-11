UrduPoint.com
Fiji Reports 506 New COVID-19 Cases, One More Death

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 03:50 PM

Fiji reports 506 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) --:Fiji's Permanent Secretary for Health James Fong confirmed on Sunday that 506 new cases of COVID-19 and one COVID death had been reported in the last 24-hour period.

Fong said the new death is a 55-year-old Suva woman.

A ministry response team attended to her at a medical facility and transferred her to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital after she reported having severe symptoms of COVID-19.

A total of 52 deaths related to COVID-19 have now been reported in Fiji, with 50 of them taking place during the outbreak that started in April this year.

Another 179 new recoveries were reported since the last update, which means that there are now 8,256 active cases.

Fiji has recorded a total of 10,027 cases since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 1,697 recoveries.

