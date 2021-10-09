Fiji reports 57 new COVID-19 cases

SUVA, Oct. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Fiji reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Saturday.

Permanent Secretary for Health James Fong said there had been 48 new recoveries to report since the last update, and now 2,685 active cases.

Fong said Fiji has recorded 51,483 cases since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 47,615 recoveries.

There have been 653 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, 651 of which were reported during the latest outbreak.

Currently, 49 COVID-19 patients were warded in hospitals, and three of them were considered to be in severe condition, with three others in critical condition.

Fong said the seven-day average of new cases per day was 45, or 51 cases per million population per day.