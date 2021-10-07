Fiji reports 58 new COVID-19 cases, 51,386 in total

SUVA, Oct. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Fiji's Ministry of Health and Medical Services said the country reported 58 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths Thursday, bringing the total tally to 51,386 cases, with 47,315 recoveries.

Permanent Secretary for Health James Fong said there have been 24 new recoveries and 2,895 active cases in the country.

There have now been 649 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji.

A total of 594,542 adults have administered their first dose of the vaccine, and 484,195 adults have received their second doses nationwide.

Around 23,029 children in Fiji have received their first dose of the vaccine. Vaccination of eligible children aged 15 to 17 continues till Friday.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to register their children on the Vaccination Registration System before the vaccination.

Fong said movement restrictions remain in force for the islands.