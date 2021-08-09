UrduPoint.com

Fiji Reports 657 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 More Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 9 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 04:50 PM

Fiji reports 657 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

SUVA, Aug. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) --:Fiji reported Monday three new COVID-19 deaths and 657 new cases of COVID-19.

Permanent Secretary for Health James Fong said 256 cases are from the Western Division and 401 cases are from the Central Division on the main island of Viti Levu.

There have been 586 new recoveries reported since the last update, which means that there are now 24,138 active cases in Fiji.

About 19,005 COVID-19 active cases are in the Central Division and 5,133 in the Western Division.

There have been 36,909 cases during the outbreak that started in April this year.

Fong said Fiji has recorded a total of 36,979 cases since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 12,384 recoveries.

He said there have now been 299 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 297 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

Related Topics

Fiji March April 2020 From

Recent Stories

DLD&#039;s Rental Disputes Centre resolves 8,713 r ..

DLD&#039;s Rental Disputes Centre resolves 8,713 rental disputes during H1 2021

5 minutes ago
 Kashmiris to observe August 15 as Black Day

Kashmiris to observe August 15 as Black Day

51 seconds ago
 Govt to offer interest free loans Rs 10,000 billio ..

Govt to offer interest free loans Rs 10,000 billion to achieve double digit grow ..

55 seconds ago
 German Ruling Party Leader Advocates for Extended ..

German Ruling Party Leader Advocates for Extended Coronavirus Curbs - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Lukashenko on His Resignation: It Will Happen Soon ..

Lukashenko on His Resignation: It Will Happen Soon, No Need to Play Guessing Gam ..

3 minutes ago
 France extends Macron's Covid pass despite protest ..

France extends Macron's Covid pass despite protests

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.