Fiji reports 657 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

SUVA, Aug. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) --:Fiji reported Monday three new COVID-19 deaths and 657 new cases of COVID-19.

Permanent Secretary for Health James Fong said 256 cases are from the Western Division and 401 cases are from the Central Division on the main island of Viti Levu.

There have been 586 new recoveries reported since the last update, which means that there are now 24,138 active cases in Fiji.

About 19,005 COVID-19 active cases are in the Central Division and 5,133 in the Western Division.

There have been 36,909 cases during the outbreak that started in April this year.

Fong said Fiji has recorded a total of 36,979 cases since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 12,384 recoveries.

He said there have now been 299 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 297 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.