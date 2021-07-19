UrduPoint.com
Fiji Reports 784 New COVID-19 Cases, 15 More Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 04:50 PM

Fiji reports 784 new COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Fiji has registered 784 new cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours and 15 new deaths for the past week, Fijian health authorities said on Monday.

Permanent Secretary for Health James Fong said there have now been a total of 113 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 111 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

Fong said they had also recorded 48 COVID-positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions they had before they contracted COVID-19.

There have been 125 new recoveries reported since the last update, which means that there are now 14,247 active cases.

He said there have been a total of 18,228 cases during the latest outbreak that started in April 2021.

Fiji has recorded a total of 18,298 cases since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 3,890 recoveries.

There are 17 more deaths currently under investigation, Fong said.

