Fiji reports more COVID-19 cases

SUVA, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) --:Fijians are being urged to remain vigilant as the Health Ministry has recorded 59 more new cases of COVID-19 since Monday, raising the total number of cases to 158 cases this week.

According to the Fijivillage news website on Friday, 24 cases were recorded on Tuesday, 16 cases were recorded on Wednesday and 19 cases were recorded in the 24-hour period ending Thursday.

Fiji's Permanent Secretary for Health James Fong said 26 cases were from the central part of the nation, 29 in the western part and four cases in the north.

Fong said there were currently 158 active cases of COVID-19 in the island nation.

The Health Ministry confirmed that there have been no new deaths due to COVID-19 since the last update.

Currently, 129,510 people in Fiji have so far received booster doses and this represents 29.5 percent of those eligible for a booster dose.