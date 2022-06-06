UrduPoint.com

Fiji Reports More COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Fiji reports more COVID-19 cases

SUVA, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) --::Fijians are being urged to remain vigilant as the Health Ministry has recorded 59 more new cases of COVID-19 , raising the total number of cases to 158 cases this week.

According to the Fijivillage news website on Friday, 24 cases were recorded on Tuesday, 16 cases were recorded on Wednesday and 19 cases were recorded in the 24-hour period ending Thursday.

Fiji's Permanent Secretary for Health James Fong said 26 cases were from the central part of the nation, 29 in the western part and four cases in the north.

Fong said there were currently 158 active cases of COVID-19 in the island nation.

The Health Ministry confirmed that there have been no new deaths due to COVID-19 since the last update.

Currently, 129,510 people in Fiji have so far received booster doses and this represents 29.5 percent of those eligible for a booster dose.

Related Topics

Fiji From

Recent Stories

Imran Khan urged OIC to take action against Modi g ..

Imran Khan urged OIC to take action against Modi govt

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan's iconic truck art unveiled in Ottawa

Pakistan's iconic truck art unveiled in Ottawa

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th June 2022

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.