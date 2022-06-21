UrduPoint.com

Fiji Reports More COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2022 | 02:50 PM

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Fiji has reported more COVID-19 cases over the past few days, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the island nation to more than 65,000 since March 2020 when it recorded its first confirmed case.

Fiji's Ministry of Health has recorded 95 new COVID-19 cases since last Thursday, and of the 95 new cases, 46 cases were reported last Saturday, according to Fiji Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the ministry encouraged Fijian children to take the vaccination, saying that vaccinating children will reduce the ability of COVID-19 to spread in the country.

From July 2, the ministry will deploy pediatric vaccines to children aged between five and 11.

Fiji's Permanent Secretary for Health James Fong said that parents' consent will be required and child vaccination is not mandatory yet unless the ministry finds a justification for it.

As of Monday, a total of 138,808 individuals in Fiji had so far received booster doses.

Fiji, a South Pacific island nation with a population of around 900,000, has recorded a total of 865 COVID-19-related deaths since March 2020.

