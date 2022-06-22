UrduPoint.com

Fiji Reports More COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Fiji reports more COVID-19 cases

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Fiji has reported more COVID-19 cases over the past few days, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the island nation to more than 65,000 since March 2020 when it recorded its first confirmed case.

Fiji's Ministry of Health has recorded 95 new COVID-19 cases since last Thursday, and of the 95 new cases, 46 cases were reported last Saturday, according to Fiji Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the ministry encouraged Fijian children to take the vaccination, saying that vaccinating children will reduce the ability of COVID-19 to spread in the country.

From July 2, the ministry will deploy pediatric vaccines to children aged between five and 11.

Fiji's Permanent Secretary for Health James Fong said that parents' consent will be required and child vaccination is not mandatory yet unless the ministry finds a justification for it.

As of Monday, a total of 138,808 individuals in Fiji had so far received booster doses.

Fiji, a South Pacific island nation with a population of around 900,000, has recorded a total of 865 COVID-19-related deaths since March 2020.

Related Topics

Fiji March July 2020

Recent Stories

State Bank of Pakistan rejects false reports, clai ..

8 minutes ago
 Earthquake in Afghanistan: 250 people killed and 1 ..

Earthquake in Afghanistan: 250 people killed and 150 injured

52 minutes ago
 Aamir Liaquat's family contacts SHC to oppose the ..

Aamir Liaquat's family contacts SHC to oppose the autopsy

1 hour ago
 Aamir's family approaches SHC againat exhumation, ..

Aamir's family approaches SHC againat exhumation, autopsy of his body

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd June 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.